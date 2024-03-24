64°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge murder suspect arrested in Georgia
BATON ROUGE - A man who was wanted for a May 2023 murder in Baton Rouge was arrested in Georgia and extradited to Louisiana.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said 34-year-old Keith Williams was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Dekalb County, Georgia. Williams was wanted on murder charges for his involvement in the death of Robert Lavallais, who was shot and killed May 27, 2023, on West Brookstown Drive.
Trending News
Williams was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Thursday for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
American Red Cross Louisiana holds three day disaster training camp
-
18-year-old killed in road rage shooting Saturday, BRPD looking for suspects
-
One person injured after early-morning house fire - Investigators working to determine...
-
Man arrested after body found in trunk of burned-out car in St....
-
Mother charged in death of 3-year-old arrested for theft charges while on...
Sports Video
-
LSU men's hoops readies for NIT starter
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...