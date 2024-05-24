Baton Rouge McDonald's worker, grandmother celebrates 45 years at company as Grandma McFlurry launches

BATON ROUGE — Local McDonald's restaurants are participating in the company's Grandma McFlurry promotion with their very own Baton Rouge McDonald’s Grandma figure.

Diane King, who celebrated 45 years with McDonald’s on May 19, is a grandmother to six and a fixture in both the Baton Rouge and McDonald's community. King has worked in various roles for Baton Rouge's McDonald's restaurants from crew member to customer service representative.

King also values the chance to interact with and invest in younger generations, a release highlighting King said.

"It is important to give back regardless of what you are going through because you never know who you are helping. You may be able to only give them $1, but if they need $2, you and one more person may be able to meet that need," King said.

The local highlight of King as Baton Rouge's McDonald's grandmother coincides with the company's limited-edition Grandma McFlurry, a twist on the classic dessert with syrup and candy pieces mixed in.

"Just like the treats grandmas hide in their purse," the company said.

The Grandma McFlurry became available May 21. The Grandma McFlurry campaign also includes partnerships with singer-songwriter Remi Wolf and Latin artist Jay Wheeler.