Baton Rouge man stole nearly $200k worth of equipment from Ascension business
GONZALES - A Baton Rouge man was arrested after he managed to steal over $190,000 worth of equipment from a business in Ascension Parish and then sold it off to a scrap yard.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the theft was reported Wednesday at ESP Valves Inc. on Don Lou Road. The owner told deputies the equipment was stolen from storage on their property.
Investigators reviewed surveillance video which showed the thief loading the stolen items into a vehicle. They were later able to identify the man in that video as Kieu Tran, 32.
Deputies tracked down Tran, who admitted to breaking into the business and then selling off the stolen equipment to a scrap yard in Baton Rouge. The victim was eventually able to recover that equipment.
Tran was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on theft and burglary charges.
