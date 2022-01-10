46°
Baton Rouge man killed in rollover crash on Hwy. 61 Monday morning
ZACHARY - A person was killed Monday after a truck went off-road along a rural highway in East Baton Rouge.
The crash was reported after 9 am. on US 61 near Barnett Road. Louisiana State Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Quentin Harris of Baton Rouge.
Investigators said Harris was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene of the crash.
No other details related to the crash were immediately available.
