Baton Rouge man killed in overnight crash on Airline Highway

Friday, August 14 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police report the tragic death of a 38-year-old man resulting from a crash that occurred around midnight, Friday August 14 on Airline Highway south of Highland Road in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Police say Clint Mock of Baton Rouge was driving southbound on Airline Highway in a 2020 Jaguar F-Pace when the Jaguar swerved off the road and hit a guardrail.

Mock was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, but sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police say as part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Mock for analysis.

