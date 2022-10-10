83°
Baton Rouge man killed, 2 others seriously hurt in weekend boat crash along Louisiana coast

Monday, October 10 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

EMPIRE, La. - A Baton Rouge man was killed Saturday night after a boat smashed into a formation of rocks along the Louisiana coast.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said agents were called to the crash around 8:45 p.m. near Empire in Plaquemines Parish. The department said the boat crashed into a rock jetty, launching three boaters onto the rocks. 

Within an hour, agents recovered the body of 49-year-old Jose Granados of Baton Rouge. The other two boaters were airlifted to a hospital in New Orleans with serious injuries. 

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

