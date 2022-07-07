Baton Rouge man found dead in Lafayette street was hit by car, police say

Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - A Baton Rouge man was found dead, lying in a Lafayette street early Monday morning, and police say he was hit by a car and left.

According to KATC, Lafayette Police officers found 37-year-old Christopher Smith lying in Gilman Roadway around 3:20 a.m. July 4.

On Wednesday, police said Smith was hit by a car that left the scene.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run should contact (337) 291-8600.