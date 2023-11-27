Baton Rouge man arrested for shooting person at Bogie's Bar on Friday night

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after shooting someone during a fight at Bogie's Bar late Friday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 22-year-old Parker McBride got into a fight with the victim around 11:40 p.m. at Bogie's on East Boyd Drive.

Witnesses told officers that the two got in a fight that spilled into the parking lot. Witnesses said McBride shot the victim after he fell to the ground.

During his arrest, McBride told officers that he fired one shot to protect himself because multiple people were attacking him. He said he had the gun on him the entire time he was at the bar.

McBride was arrested for illegal use of a weapon, aggravated second-degree battery, possession of a firearm on the premises of an alcoholic beverage outlet and disturbing the peace.