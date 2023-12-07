Baton Rouge man arrested, charged with shooting at home with three children inside

BATON ROUGE - A 31-year-old man is in custody facing multiple felony counts -- including attempted first degree murder -- stemming from a shooting incident on Nov. 5.

Court records show that Michael Ray Chrisentery was booked at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday following his arrest.

According to the affidavit, officers responded to a home on North Acadian Thruway following reports of gunfire. They discovered the residence had been struck by an unspecified number of shots.

Investigators tied the incident to a disturbance earlier in the day at Adam's Grocery, a convenience store in the 1400 block of North Acadian Thruway West.

Chrisentery was believed to be the instigator of that disturbance. He was detained at the time, but released.

Police believe he returned to the neighborhood -- this time with a rifle. Reports show Chrisentery went to the parking lot of a bar "and discharged multiple rounds at the residence located at (undisclosed street number) N. Acadian Thwy West."

The affidavit continues: "It is crucial to note that three juveniles were present inside the targeted house and one adult was outside at the time of the shooting."

Other people were also nearby, outside the business.

Witnesses identified Chrisentery as the shooter -- something supported by surveillance video reviewed by BRPD.

Further investigation showed that Chrisentery was armed with a handgun during the dispute at the convenience store, which appears to have involved a missing cell phone.

Chrisentery has a lengthy record of arrests on charges including battery of a teacher, battery of a police officer, aggravated flight from an officer, felony weapons counts, burglary and purse snatching.