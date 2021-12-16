81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge man accused of sharing child porn on social media

1 hour 44 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, December 16 2021 Dec 16, 2021 December 16, 2021 12:44 PM December 16, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE -  A man accused of using social media to share child pornography was booked into jail Wednesday.

Louisiana State Police said Kalen Woodard, 28, was arrested following a joint investigation with the FBI, which began back in September. The agencies launched the probe after learning that Woodard had shared the illicit photos and videos online. 

Trending News

Woodard was booked into the East Baton Rouge jail on three counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days