Baton Rouge man accused of sexual assault with a blowtorch arrested in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT — A Baton Rouge man accused of sexually assaulting a woman with a blowtorch was arrested in Shreveport over the weekend.

Jacob Jarmal Woods, 27, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on Friday. Last week, the Baton Rouge Police Department got an arrest warrant for Woods on charges of third-degree rape, second-degree sexual battery and aggravated battery, among others.

The attack occurred April 7 at Woods' home. He is accused of choking the woman until she lost consciousness and then sexually assaulting her with a blowtorch. He also put the lit blowtorch into her mouth, burning her face, Woods' arrest warrant said.

Woods is also accused of forcing her head into an unflushed toilet and trying to yank out her teeth with pliers, the warrant said. He then ran a butcher knife along her skin and threatened to kill her.