69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Magnet High student arrested for terrorizing; posted picture with gun and threatening message

2 hours 2 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, September 14 2022 Sep 14, 2022 September 14, 2022 8:19 PM September 14, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A high school student was arrested at his home Tuesday afternoon after he posted a picture of a gun with a threatening message on social media. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said an administrator was shown the picture posted to the 15-year-old student's social media account shortly after noon and contacted deputies. 

The Baton Rouge Magnet High student was not at school Wednesday, so a deputy went to his home. 

Deputies said the student admitted to posting the image, saying he intended it to be a joke, and told the officers the gun in the picture was an airsoft gun. 

WBRZ obtained a picture of the alleged threat from a Baton Rouge Magnet High parent. The picture showed a portion of a black gun with the caption, "And to the girl that snitched... I'm coming for your ass." 

Trending News

The 15-year-old was suspended from school and booked into the juvenile detention center for terrorizing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days