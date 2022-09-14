Baton Rouge Magnet High student arrested for terrorizing; posted picture with gun and threatening message

BATON ROUGE - A high school student was arrested at his home Tuesday afternoon after he posted a picture of a gun with a threatening message on social media.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said an administrator was shown the picture posted to the 15-year-old student's social media account shortly after noon and contacted deputies.

The Baton Rouge Magnet High student was not at school Wednesday, so a deputy went to his home.

Deputies said the student admitted to posting the image, saying he intended it to be a joke, and told the officers the gun in the picture was an airsoft gun.

WBRZ obtained a picture of the alleged threat from a Baton Rouge Magnet High parent. The picture showed a portion of a black gun with the caption, "And to the girl that snitched... I'm coming for your ass."

The 15-year-old was suspended from school and booked into the juvenile detention center for terrorizing.