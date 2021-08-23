Baton Rouge killer Kenneth Gleason sentenced to life in prison

BATON ROUGE - Kenneth Gleason, who went on a weeks-long crime spree that left two people dead in Baton Rouge back in 2017, was given a life sentence.

A judge handed down the sentence Monday, about four months after a jury unanimously convicted him of first-degree murder in the death of Donald Smart, 49.

Gleason was tied to three separate shootings, including another that left 59-year-old Bruce Cofield, a homeless man, dead. The third shooting involved Gleason firing shots into the home of a family on Sandy Ridge Drive around that same time.

At the time, investigators said the shootings appeared to be racially motivated.

Evidence used to convict Gleason this year included phone data that placed in the area of all three shootings, DNA found on shell casings, and video evidence of him altering his vehicle, which was spotted at each scene.