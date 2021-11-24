Baton Rouge Judge William Morvant retiring after 25 years

Judge William Morvant

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — One of the longest-serving judges on the state district court in Baton Rouge is retiring at the end of the year.

Judge William Morvant, who turned 65 this month, was reelected last fall to a fifth six-year term on the 19th Judicial District Court.

He meant then to serve for as much of that six-year term as he could, he told The Advocate. But, he said, he was thinking about work when he was home, and his family noticed that it was affecting his mood.

“That was a sign. I owe them more,” he said. “This is a decision that, as selfish as it may sound, is better for my family and me.”

A brother’s sudden death in February 2020 also influenced his decision.

“You don’t know what tomorrow’s going to bring,” he said.

Morvant, who was reelected four times without opposition, is one of two judges who has served on the court since January 1997. The other is Judge Tim Kelley.

After six years on the drug court, Morvant has presided over civil cases.

Retirement “was not an easy decision,” he said.

He said his immediate retirement plans are to spend more time with his wife, children and four granddaughters.

Morvant said he probably will remain an adjunct law professor at Louisiana State University and stay involved in the legal profession in other ways.

“I’m not going to totally retire. I’m going to have things to occupy my time,” he said.

Morvant said he expects that a special election to fill his unexpired term could be held as early as mid-March. After he retires, the Louisiana Supreme Court will appoint an ad hoc judge to temporarily fill his seat until his successor is elected.