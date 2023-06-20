72°
Baton Rouge hotel evacuated Tuesday night when mace traveled through AC system
BATON ROUGE - A hotel full of people were evacuated after a large amount of mace was sprayed and went through the AC vents.
According to the St. George Fire Department, a call for service came in shortly after 7:30 p.m. to the Trident Inn on Rieger Road. Hotel guests said they were having a hard time breathing due to chemicals in the air.
Firefighters said they evacuated the building and then determined that a large amount of mace was sprayed somewhere in the hotel and traveled through the vents.
No one was taken to a hospital.
