72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge hotel evacuated Tuesday night when mace traveled through AC system

1 hour 21 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, June 20 2023 Jun 20, 2023 June 20, 2023 10:06 PM June 20, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A hotel full of people were evacuated after a large amount of mace was sprayed and went through the AC vents. 

According to the St. George Fire Department, a call for service came in shortly after 7:30 p.m. to the Trident Inn on Rieger Road. Hotel guests said they were having a hard time breathing due to chemicals in the air. 

Firefighters said they evacuated the building and then determined that a large amount of mace was sprayed somewhere in the hotel and traveled through the vents. 

Trending News

No one was taken to a hospital. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days