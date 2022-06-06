91°
Baton Rouge home along Amite River destroyed in overnight fire

Monday, June 06 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A home burned down along the Amite River near the Ascension-East Baton Rouge late Sunday night. 

The St. George Fire Department said crews arrived at the blaze on Kendalwood Drive shortly after midnight. There, they found the home had been "fully taken" by flames. 

Photos shared by the department showed almost nothing was left standing of the house. A crew from Prairieville was also called in to help get the fire under control.

The people inside the house, as well as a family dog, escaped unharmed. 

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

