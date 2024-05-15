2024 graduates can take a free photo inside Death Valley

BATON ROUGE - It's the chance of a lifetime for a once-in-a-lifetime accomplishment.

LSU class of 2024 graduates will be able to take a photo inside Tiger Stadium this Friday.

Between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., graduates and their families are invited to enter the stadium through the northwest media gate across from the athletic administration building. Photographers will not be provided, but you are more than welcome to take as many photos as you'd like.

LSU said graduates will be able to take a photo outside the fence in the north endzone with the field and the famous "Welcome to Death Valley" sign behind them.