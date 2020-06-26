Baton Rouge has no plans to enforce mask requirement, mayor says

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced Friday morning that the city has no plans to enforce a mask requirement in public spaces, saying she feels writing tickets for face coverings is "not the appropriate thing to do."

Despite that, the East Baton Rouge mayor-president said the parish needs to do a better job preventing the spread of COVID-19.

"The bottom line is this. We are not doing well enough as a community to slow the spread of the coronavirus," Broome said. "If we don't change our behavior, we would have to return to a stay-at-home order."

The mayor also asked residents to report businesses and large public gatherings not in compliance with phase two guidelines. Anyone looking to report such activity can call (225)389-8875 or do so online at brla.gov/covidreport.

Though the state is gradually reopening since the spread of novel coronavirus forced its closure in early March, the spread of COVID-19 is still a threat. On Thursday, Governor John Bel Edwards reiterated this by urging Louisianians to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing while in public.

His office also issued a statement, Thursday, formally extending Phase Two of reopening in Louisiana for another 28 days, as new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase across the state. The new order leaves in place occupancy and other restrictions of the previous Phase Two order and adds a crowd size limit of 250 to indoor gatherings.

Since Monday, Louisiana has added 3,637 new COVID-19 cases, a steady uptick in new positives. More than 3,000 Louisianans have died from complications of COVID-19. Louisiana has also pushed to increase testing, exceeding its goal of 200,000 tests for the month of June already. Louisiana has completed 257,535 tests in the month of June.