Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge has no plans to enforce mask requirement, mayor says
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced Friday morning that the city has no plans to enforce a mask requirement in public spaces, saying she feels writing tickets for face coverings is "not the appropriate thing to do."
Despite that, the East Baton Rouge mayor-president said the parish needs to do a better job preventing the spread of COVID-19.
"The bottom line is this. We are not doing well enough as a community to slow the spread of the coronavirus," Broome said. "If we don't change our behavior, we would have to return to a stay-at-home order."
The mayor also asked residents to report businesses and large public gatherings not in compliance with phase two guidelines. Anyone looking to report such activity can call (225)389-8875 or do so online at brla.gov/covidreport.
Though the state is gradually reopening since the spread of novel coronavirus forced its closure in early March, the spread of COVID-19 is still a threat. On Thursday, Governor John Bel Edwards reiterated this by urging Louisianians to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing while in public.
His office also issued a statement, Thursday, formally extending Phase Two of reopening in Louisiana for another 28 days, as new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase across the state. The new order leaves in place occupancy and other restrictions of the previous Phase Two order and adds a crowd size limit of 250 to indoor gatherings.
Since Monday, Louisiana has added 3,637 new COVID-19 cases, a steady uptick in new positives. More than 3,000 Louisianans have died from complications of COVID-19. Louisiana has also pushed to increase testing, exceeding its goal of 200,000 tests for the month of June already. Louisiana has completed 257,535 tests in the month of June.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC to seek replacement for Connie Bernard
-
BR's Downtown Library hosts soft opening, Friday
-
Local restaurant owner using donations to give out free meals to those...
-
Superintendent of Education addresses plans of reopening schools before Senate
-
Pregnant woman dies of COVID-19, baby successfully delivered at Baton Rouge hospital