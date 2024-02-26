Baton Rouge Gridiron Show of political satire returns to stage next month; tickets on sale March 4

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Gridiron Show of political satire returns to the stage next month. Tickets go on sale in March next week.

The Capital Correspondents Association has written a show every year since 1952. The 2020 show was not staged because of the pandemic.

A troupe of amateur actors, many of them local journalists and public relations professionals, will stage the show on Friday, March 22, at the Nicholson Post American Legion hall on South Wooddale.

Visit www.gridironshowbr.org to buy tickets beginning Monday, March 4. Tickets may be purchased by mail, but orders cannot be postmarked before March 4.

Tickets cost $30. Bring your own food (many people celebrate tailgate-style) but please buy drinks from the Legion's cash bar.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the curtain goes up at 7:45 p.m..