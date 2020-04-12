Baton Rouge General employees receive Easter delivery as a thank you for their service

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General employees got to enjoy a little laughter and joy amid the coronavirus pandemic, after receiving a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Easter Bunny Edgardo to be specific.

Hospital CEO, Edgardo Tenreiro, delivered baskets of Easter goodies to all departments at the Bluebonnet and Mid City locations to thank them for all their hard work.