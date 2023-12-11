49°
Baton Rouge General announces top 5 baby names in 2023

1 hour 13 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, December 11 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The list of the top 5 baby names for boys and girls for 2023 has been released. 

Baton Rouge General announced the lists Monday morning. 

The hospital said while the boys' list experienced a pretty drastic shake-up, with none of last year's top 5 names making the cut, the girls' list stayed relatively consistent. 

Noah, the number one boy's name at BRG, is the second most popular name in the country. Amelia takes the title of the most popular girl's name at BRG and is the fourth most popular name in the nation. 

Boys:

1. Noah

2. Isaiah

3. Luke

4. Elijah

5. Jaden

Girls:

1. Amelia

2. Sophia

3. Nora

4. Evelyn

5. Ivy

