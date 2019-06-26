Baton Rouge firefighters honored for heroic flood rescue

BATON ROUGE - Four firemen who performed a dramatic rescue captured by WBRZ were honored Wednesday by the EBR Metro Council for their life-saving actions.

The mayor's office offered each of them a certificate of commendation.

"On a day-to-day basis, these fine folks go out, they put their lives on the line for us, and they give us their all. So we greatly appreciate them," Councilman Dwight Hudson said.

On June 6, Captain Troy Pate, Jerome Courville, Aaron Samson, and Thang Nguyen had to work quickly against rising flood waters to free a woman trapped in her car.

WBRZ photographer Patrick Perry was there to capture the whole thing--from the moment Aaron Samson broke through the window, to the exhausted group climbing onto dry land.

That night, the video was broadcast across the country.

"We've had phone calls, text messages, direct messages, just everybody has reached out to us saying we saw you on the news... We just got filmed doing our job. it's not that big of a deal, but everybody's making it a big deal," Samson said.

Those same four firefighters received a generous gift from Academy Sports earlier in the day. The sports store donated a $5,000 gift card and a $1,000 worth of outdoor cooking products to the Baton Rouge Fire Prevention Committee.

Their actions were inspiring for most, but to them it's just another day's work.

"It feels good but like I said we're just doing our job. you know, when the guys you work with tell you you did a good job, that's more than enough," Samson.