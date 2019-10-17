Baton Rouge Fire Department arrests man on charges of arson

Ajani James London

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man has been accused of breaking into an apartment and setting it on fire.

On Oct. 7, the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested 22-year-old Ajani James London for allegedly breaking into a woman's apartment through a window and setting fire to her clothes by putting them in the oven.

The apartment's occupant wasn't home when it happened.

But she says London sent her several texts, saying he'd destroyed her apartment.

He also sent her a Facetime message during the incident, showing him inside of her apartment.

Authorities say they also found food thrown on the walls and furniture in the kitchen and living room turned upside down.

London was arrested and charged with aggravated arson, terrorizing, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, and criminal damage to property.