Baton Rouge father and sons arrested after injuring fleeing home intruder

BATON ROUGE - A man and his two sons are in custody after shooting and injuring a retreating man who they said broke into their home and tried to rob them.

According to the Advocate, the incident occurred early Friday morning around 4 a.m. in the 6500 block of Sumrall Drive. 50-year-old Willie Profit allegedly heard a disturbance coming from beneath the carport. Profit and his sons, 26-year-old Willie Holiday and 20-year-old Kameron Profit exited out the front door and armed themselves with handguns to confront the intruder.

The three men surrounded the intruder, pointing their weapons at him. Soon later, the men started to beat up the intruder before Holiday struck him with his gun. The gun accidentally went off and hit the shed.

The intruder attempted to flee the property, but Holiday and Kameron Profit chased him firing shots at the intruder.

The man was struck and transported to a hospital for his critical injuries.

Documents say Profit and his sons picked up multiple shell casings from around the scene in an attempt to hide them.

Holiday and Kameron Profit were booked into the EBR Parish Prison on multiple charges including attempted second-degree murder. Willie Profit was booked on obstruction of justice.