Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week kicks off 13th annual event for old, new entrepreneurs

1 hour 31 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, May 07 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Nexus Louisiana has kicked off its 13th annual Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week.

The event, which runs from Tuesday to Thursday, is designed to give old and new entrepreneurs the tools and the networks they need to best succeed in Baton Rouge and beyond.

In addition to various networking events, Nexus is hearing pitches over the week for a prize of $100,000. The winner of the pitch competition will later be given the opportunity to compete for $1 million in October.

BREW is being held at Mid-City Tower at 5700 Florida Boulevard. For more information, visit BREW's website.

