Baton Rouge doctor creates test that tells you what wine you will like with 95 percent accuracy

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge E.N.T Doctor Henry Barham may have just changed the wine game with 'Vinotastr' - "it's the science behind your sip."

The company is actually a product of the COVID pandemic.

In 2021, Dr. Barham developed a taste test that could determine how likely you are to have severe COVID symptoms based on how bitter a strip of paper tasted on your tongue.

"During all of the COVID research, we started exploring whether you could measure each person's specific taste receptors and then tailor taste preferences or recommendations based on that," Barham said.

Now he's using those receptors to determine what kind of wines your tongue will like.

"The point is to really make it easy so that people can take a test, it then makes recommendations based on their specific palate and in then in the app you can also click on it and it will ship wine directly to your house."

Once the package is shipped to you, you scan the QR code to open their app.

One by one, you remove the strips from their packaging, place them on your tongue and select what you taste on your phone. After you do all four strips, you'll get your results and several very specific recommendations.

"It says that I will like more of an old-vine zinfandel grown in a warm climate aged in a French barrel," he said of his personal results.

Barham promises a 95 percent accuracy rate.

"It's your specific tongue so it is the receptors on your tongue and so it's going to be accurate"

The test kits are $24.99 and are available here.