Baton Rouge detectives investigating homicide on Greenwell Springs Rd.
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred this morning around 1:00am in the parking lot of 9702 Greenwell Springs Road.
49 year-old, Kelvin Montgomery, was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Montgomery succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Investigators believe this incident occurred as a result of an altercation.
This investigation remains ongoing.
