Baton Rouge detectives investigating homicide on Greenwell Springs Rd.

4 days 15 hours 19 minutes ago Saturday, January 09 2021 Jan 9, 2021 January 09, 2021 9:30 AM January 09, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred this morning around 1:00am in the parking lot of 9702 Greenwell Springs Road.

49 year-old, Kelvin Montgomery, was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Montgomery succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Investigators believe this incident occurred as a result of an altercation.

This investigation remains ongoing.

