Baton Rouge couple killed in New Orleans drive-by shooting

Kelvin Oliver, Nadia Payne, and their daughter Naomi

NEW ORLEANS -A Baton Rouge couple slated to leave the country for a trip to Cancun, Mexico made a stop in New Orleans and became the victims of a shocking crime.

According to NOLA.com, Nadia Payne, 23, and Kevin Oliver,25, would have celebrated a significant moment in their relationship during their Cancun vacation.

Oliver was hoping to propose to Payne.

But hours after the couple arrived in New Orleans, the two were gunned down in their vehicle during a drive-by shooting on Bayou Road, near North Broad Street.

Police have yet to make any arrests or identify any suspects in the case.

A host of friends and family members are grieving, and they tell NOLA.com both Oliver and Payne were known as devoted and hard-working parents.

The news outlet says Oliver juggled two jobs, after graduating from Baton Rouge Community College as a certified nursing assistant he began working in a nursing home and at a Walgreens pharmacy.

Payne, just as industrious, was taking online classes in addition to managing a small catering business, all while taking care of the couple's infant daughter, Naomi.