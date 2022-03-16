Baton Rouge clothing store caught selling counterfeit designer merchandise

BATON ROUGE - Undercover state investigators caught a business peddling phony high-dollar clothing and fashion accessories.

Agents with the Louisiana Attorney General's Office had been looking into Best Buy Fashion on N Sherwood Forest Boulevard since at least 2017, when they seized hundreds of counterfeit items and arrested suspected conman Thierno Diop.

According to arrest document, investigators returned to the store in 2020 after learning that Diop, 50, had resumed his illegal activities. At that time an undercover agent bought $85 worth of fraudulent merchandise, including a fake Gucci bag and Versace belt.

Undercover investigators returned to the store this past February, this time purchasing about $200 in illicit apparel, including a Louis Vitton purse, Chanel purse, Fendi belt and Gucci belt.

In both instance, agents said Diop was the person who sold the merchandise.

Diop was arrested Tuesday after a third-party expert confirmed the counterfeit nature of the items he was selling.