Baton Rouge children participate in Ochsner's COVID-19 vaccine trials

BATON ROUGE- A new clinical trial testing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on children is underway.

Ochsner is performing the clinical trial in their New Orleans and Shreveport locations, and now children from Baton Rouge are volunteering to join. Presley Beck, 10, says she's ready to see the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

"So we can just do things that we used to do without having to wear masks, and we can get vaccinated so we're safe," she said.

That's why she and her mom Camille took the drive from Baton Rouge to New Orleans Thursday, to participate in a new clinical trial testing how effective the vaccine is for children 5 to 11 years old.

"We thought it was a great opportunity for her to possibly get the vaccine early plus help figure out the safety for kids her age. We felt like it was a win-win situation," Camille said.

Children under 12 will receive a smaller dose of the vaccine, as opposed to the larger dose older recipients received.

Camille says in this trial, there's a 75-percent chance her daughter received the actual COVID-19 vaccine instead of getting a placebo. She hopes that the help they give now will help to make a difference for children down the line.

"We're just excited to be getting back to normal and not have to worry about school getting canceled and staying at home for another year," Camille said.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is the only one approved for children 12 and up.