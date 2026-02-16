53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge businessman pitches plan to buy Spirit Airlines

1 hour 23 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, February 16 2026 Feb 16, 2026 February 16, 2026 9:38 PM February 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge businessman John Miller proposed his plan to buy Spirit Airlines during a press club meeting on Monday. 

Miller, who is the founder of the Country Club of Louisiana, said that he wants to move Spirit's hub to New Orleans. 

He said transforming the airline and bringing its headquarters to New Orleans will have a huge economic impact for the state. 

"There will be first class seats and everything. You will not pay all these fees and all these extras. You will see the details of what will be the airline, a completely new fuselage," Miller said. 

Trending News

For more details about the proposal, click here. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days