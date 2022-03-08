Baton Rouge business to donate aid and more to Ukraine

BATON ROUGE- As the conflict in Ukraine continues to shock people, many are wanting to try to find ways to help people stuck in the country.

The President of Applied Business Concepts, Jeff Ragusa, is trying to not only send money—but help rescue a Ukrainian family.

"Get them set up in an apartment, get them some money to survive on and try to find them a job and give them an alternative to what's going on in Ukraine," Ragusa said Tuesday.

Ragusa says this is not an effort he can do on his own and hopes other businesses will pitch in and help his efforts.

"One person standing on their own can have some amount of impact, but when you gather many people together, you can have a really substantial impact," Ragusa said.

He also hopes that people in Baton Rouge find ways to help out as well.

"We're unique in the world, and if we can use that good fortune that we have and the resources that we have to help others that need it, we should," Ragusa said.

Ragusa is still working on the logistics of this plan but hopes that he can help the people of Ukraine.