Baton Rouge bracing for more rain this week; sandbags available throughout the area

BATON ROUGE - The mayor's office says it's making sandbags throughout the area as the parish readies for another potential downpour Thursday, just days after a heavy rain event cause street flooding across the capital area.

Read the statement below.

The National Weather Service (NWS) New Orleans/Baton Rouge has forecasted the potential for heavy rain in East Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday, February 2nd. The NWS is currently predicting 1-2” of rainfall for our area with locally higher amounts possible. Specific forecast details and potential impacts will be forthcoming, therefore, it is important that residents continue to monitor local weather reports.

Rivers and bayous are still high from nearly back-to-back rain events earlier this week and last week. Additional street flooding is possible, particularly in low lying areas.

City-Parish officials, first responders, and public works personnel have taken proactive measures and stand ready to assist as needed.

“Take time to clean out your gutters and downspouts before Thursday. Ensure you have a way to receive multiple weather alerts. Residents are encouraged to monitor local weather reports as Thursday approaches. Use caution while traveling on roadways. Do not drive through high water nor around barricades that have been placed for your safety,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “Plan ahead for your commute should you need to take an alternate route. Together, let’s all make our personal preparations to help prevent emergencies and keep East Baton Rouge Parish Red Stick Ready.”

Sand and sandbags are available at the following eight (8) BREC locations and residents must bring their own shovels to fill sandbags. To view sand locations near you visit: https://gis.brla.gov/emergency