Baton Rouge Blues Fest starts today; here's what to expect

BATON ROUGE — This weekend marks the 43rd annual Baton Rouge Blues Fest. All weekend, there will be a variety of artists playing throughout the day starting Friday.

This swamp blues celebration is held in the heart of Downtown Baton Rouge each year. It is one of the oldest festivals of its kind in America.

To keep the momentum going, Lauren Lambert-Tompkins, the executive director for this year's festival, says that there are some new additions to this year's festivities. Urban South Brewery out of New Orleans will be operating a beer garden serving drinks. There will also be a new stage added for more artists to perform.

Along with food and beverage vendors that all can enjoy, a 'kids zone' which includes obstacle courses and games will also be available.

The event will host thousands of people this weekend, Lambert-Tompkins says, adding that it is sure to be a great time.