Baton Rouge blood bank up in flames amid dangerous shortage nationwide, St. George Fire quickly responds

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a fire Tuesday night at the Vitalant office building off of One Calais Avenue.

First responders got to the blood bank around 6:30 p.m. and The St. George Fire Department says the building was full of smoke. Fortunately, officials say they were able to locate the source of the fire and extinguish the flames within minutes.

Officials with the St. George Fire Department also tell WBRZ that despite the blood bank office building going up in flames, a courier picked up the blood supply before the office closed for the day, meaning no blood was lost amid the ongoing, nationwide shortage.

Though the source of the fire was found, the cause remained unclear. Investigators were called to assist and as of Wednesday morning, officials were still investigating what ignited the flame.

No one was injured or inside the building when first responders arrived on the scene. Officials say the office building had been vacated at the end of the workday.