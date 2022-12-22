Baton Rouge announces trash, recycling pickup schedule for holidays

BATON ROUGE – There will be no curbside garbage and recycling services on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, the city-parish said.

The North Landfill will also be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Trash-collection services will resume after the holiday weekend, but the city-parish warned of possible delays because of the large amount of trash expected to be generated during the weekend.

Monday and Tuesday collection may extend into the following morning, the city-parish said in a statement. Full carts should be left at the curb if not picked up by the end of the day on Monday or Tuesday.

Garbage and recycling services will remain active on New Year’s Eve Day, and the North Landfill will remain open for normal Saturday operating hours on New Year’s Eve Day.

Anyone who needs to report a missed garbage or recycling service, request a recycling cart, or report other garbage or recycling related issues should contact the city-parish by dialing 311 or (225) 389-3090, going online to http://311.brla.gov, or by downloading the Red Stick 311 app.