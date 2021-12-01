Baton Rouge 10-year-old to compete in international Rubik's Cube competition

BATON ROUGE - Just six months ago, 10-year-old Paul Evans got his first Rubik's Cube. Now, he and his family are preparing to travel to Tennessee, where he will compete in an international Rubik's Cube competition over the weekend.

Evans can solve a Rubik's Cube in as fast as 24 seconds. Although the competition is tough, Evans is hoping to enjoy the event.

"I'm not too nervous about it. I'm just there to have fun," Evans said.

Solving Rubik's Cubes is just one of Paul's many hobbies. He also enjoys football, wrestling, chess and skiing, and has an extensive medal collection to show for it.

“There's not much that Paul doesn’t do. Whatever he puts his mind to, he achieves it,” Courtney Evans, Paul's mother said.

But for Paul, it's not about winning. He's just there for the experience.

"I can't be more proud of my son," Courtney Evans said.

The Rocky Top Rubik's Cube competition will take place Dec. 4 and 5 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.