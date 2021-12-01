Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge 10-year-old to compete in international Rubik's Cube competition
BATON ROUGE - Just six months ago, 10-year-old Paul Evans got his first Rubik's Cube. Now, he and his family are preparing to travel to Tennessee, where he will compete in an international Rubik's Cube competition over the weekend.
Evans can solve a Rubik's Cube in as fast as 24 seconds. Although the competition is tough, Evans is hoping to enjoy the event.
"I'm not too nervous about it. I'm just there to have fun," Evans said.
Solving Rubik's Cubes is just one of Paul's many hobbies. He also enjoys football, wrestling, chess and skiing, and has an extensive medal collection to show for it.
“There's not much that Paul doesn’t do. Whatever he puts his mind to, he achieves it,” Courtney Evans, Paul's mother said.
But for Paul, it's not about winning. He's just there for the experience.
"I can't be more proud of my son," Courtney Evans said.
Trending News
The Rocky Top Rubik's Cube competition will take place Dec. 4 and 5 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge 10-year-old to compete in international Rubik's Cube competition
-
East Baton Rouge Parish schools work to find teachers amid nationwide teacher...
-
Jurors view graphic rape video in second day of Livingston sex abuse...
-
During call to 911 about prison fire, supervisors ask for police not...
-
Garth Brooks concert at Tiger Stadium April 2022
Sports Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge