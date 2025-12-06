53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bally's Baton Rouge casino holds grand opening Saturday night

1 hour 51 minutes 44 seconds ago Saturday, December 06 2025 Dec 6, 2025 December 06, 2025 6:59 PM December 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The city of Baton Rouge held a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of Bally's Casino on Saturday evening.

Organizers said they wanted to revitalize the area with an entertainment space featuring slot machines, table games and hotel rooms.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days