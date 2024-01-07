Balloon release held for mother killed in domestic violence shooting

BATON ROUGE - On Saturday, people gathered near the corner of Main and North 25th streets to honor the life of Cynthia Lamb, who was shot to death in the same spot four days prior.

Lamb's ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Darren Knox, was arrested for killing the 37-year-old mother of six.

Friends and family of Lamb, who was known as CG, released silver, black and purple balloons to advocate for domestic violence awareness. According to crime statistics published by the Baton Rouge Police Department, at least 42 people have been killed due to domestic abuse in Baton Rouge since 2019.

Louisiana's Department of Health created the Domestic Abuse Fatality Review in 2019 to identify the causes of these fatal incidents and work to prevent them.

"You don't expect stuff like that to happen at all. It was just so recent and it happened so sudden like you can't take that in," Asia Shelton, Lamb's cousin, said.

If you or someone you know are in an unhealthy, intimate relationship, there are many programs, such as Baton Rouge-based IRIS, available to help.

"If you need any type of help, just go get it. Talk to somebody. Anybody," Regina Riley, aunt of Lamb, said.

Those who were present at the balloon release yearn for the city to stop the violence and hope that fellow residents do not become immune to the crime happening daily.

"I just hope and pray for this community that there will be a time a peace. All we can do it pray," Tara Wicker, family friend of Lamb, said.

The national domestic violence hotline can be reached at (800) 799-7233.