Baker warehouse fire forces officials to shut down Highway 19 for recovery efforts

4 hours 53 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, January 21 2022 Jan 21, 2022 January 21, 2022 6:41 AM January 21, 2022 in News
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews shut down Hwy 19 Friday morning to respond to a warehouse fire.

The Baker Fire Department was alerted of the flames and heavy smoke around 5:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Rafe Meyer Rd.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn says the department needed more water to extinguish the flames and had to run a line across Hwy 19 to reach a fire hydrant.

Both Baton Rouge and Zachary Fire Departments assisted on the scene.

This is a developing story and investigation. Check back for updates.

