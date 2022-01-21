Baker warehouse fire forces officials to shut down Highway 19 for recovery efforts

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews shut down Hwy 19 Friday morning to respond to a warehouse fire.

The Baker Fire Department was alerted of the flames and heavy smoke around 5:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Rafe Meyer Rd.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn says the department needed more water to extinguish the flames and had to run a line across Hwy 19 to reach a fire hydrant.

Both Baton Rouge and Zachary Fire Departments assisted on the scene.

This is a developing story and investigation. Check back for updates.