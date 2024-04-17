Baker schools will offer 4-day school week for juniors, seniors in 2024

BAKER - The Baker superintendent announced that the school board would be moving forward with a plan to offer a four-day school week to its high school juniors and seniors.

"We have been looking at ways to motivate our students to focus on academics, behavior, and attendance," Superintendent JT Stroder said. "Next school year we will be offering a 4-day week option to our junior and senior students as long as they meet certain criteria set by the high school."

Stroder did not specify what those criteria would be, but said the high school was working on determining it. He said more information would be forthcoming.

The four-day option will be the first of its kind in the capital area.