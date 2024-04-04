Baker school system employee arrested, accused of sexual battery

BAKER - A Baker school system employee is on administrative leave following an arrest.

According to arrest documents, detectives with the Baker City Police Department were alerted to a complaint of sexual battery that happened on Tuesday, March 5, at the Baker School Board office located on Plank Road in Baker.

Rodney Craig, 58, is facing a charge of sexual battery.

The affidavit says the victim, who is also an employee within the school system, asked Craig for help getting supplies at the school board warehouse. Once the two were alone in the warehouse, the victim says Craig expressed his attraction to her and hinted at having an affair. From there, the victim stated that Craig got close, pressed his body against hers and grabbed his genitals.

Arrest documents say an official investigation was initiated by the school board. Both the victim and Craig were instructed to avoid contact, however, Craig attempted to make contact on March 22. The victim has filed a protective order against Craig. He was arrested the next day.