Baker rapper arrested for murder months after deadly armed robbery in Denham Springs

53 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, January 19 2023 Jan 19, 2023 January 19, 2023 4:06 PM January 19, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - A rapper from the capital area was arrested for murder months after a shooting that left someone dead in Denham Springs last year.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said Jarman King was arrested Thursday. The department said he is a rapper from Baker who also goes by the name "Monkey."

The shooting, which left Jessie Thomas III dead, happened Oct. 22, 2022 off Calmes Road, in a portion of the city that  falls under St. Helena jurisdiction. The department identified King as a suspect early on and had spent the past two months looking for him.

King was booked for first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy of murder. He also faces separate charges in another armed robbery that happened less than a week after Thomas' murder. 

