Baker Police searching for burglary suspect

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are working to identify a person responsible for a series of burglaries in Baker. 

The Baker Police Department sent screenshots of a security video, but did not send the footage. Officers said the suspect has stolen cash from numerous businesses around the city. 

Anyone with information about the suspect can call (225) 775-6000. 

