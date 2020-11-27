Latest Weather Blog
Baker Police apprehend suspected gunman wanted for murder of 21-year-old woman
BAKER - On Friday afternoon, authorities with the Baker Police Department announced the arrest of 38-year-old Justin McCrainey in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Makayla Johnson.
The shooting occurred on Baker's Weston Avenue, Tuesday (Nov. 24) night. shortly after 5 p.m., police say.
Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office confirmed Johnson's death as a homicide due to gunshot wounds and police identified McCrainey as the suspect38.
Police believe McCrainey approached Johnson and accused her of assaulting his friend. After an argument, police said he pulled out a firearm and shot Johnson.
McCrainey was arrested around 1:30, Friday, on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shooting in Baker leaves two injured, says police
-
Prosecutors fire back after corrections officer claims she was raped by inmate
-
One child dies in overnight fire, 2 others in critical condition
-
Interview: George Bell of the Capital Area United Way discusses 225 Give...
-
Black Friday shopping kicks off across stores in south Louisiana
Sports Video
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday
-
Southeastern women blow out Alcorn State on opening day of college basketball...
-
Can Taysom Hill continue his success for the Saints?; Fantasy Focus with...