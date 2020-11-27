Baker Police apprehend suspected gunman wanted for murder of 21-year-old woman

BAKER - On Friday afternoon, authorities with the Baker Police Department announced the arrest of 38-year-old Justin McCrainey in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Makayla Johnson.

The shooting occurred on Baker's Weston Avenue, Tuesday (Nov. 24) night. shortly after 5 p.m., police say.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office confirmed Johnson's death as a homicide due to gunshot wounds and police identified McCrainey as the suspect38.

Police believe McCrainey approached Johnson and accused her of assaulting his friend. After an argument, police said he pulled out a firearm and shot Johnson.

McCrainey was arrested around 1:30, Friday, on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.