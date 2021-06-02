Baker man accused in Memorial Day drive-by shooting

Jacolby Nicholas

BAKER - A Baker man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the Memorial Day drive-by shooting of a home while two adults and a child were inside.

According to authorities with the Baker Police Department, 21-year-old Jacolby Nicholas was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder, criminal damage to property, and illegal use of a weapon in connection with the Monday afternoon shooting.

In an arrest report, police say it was around 3 p.m. when they were dispatched to the 6300 block of East Myrtle Avenue regarding an incident involving gunfire.

According to official paperwork, as Baker police inspected the scene of the crime, they found a home riddled with bullet holes and spoke with eyewitnesses who reported seeing the gunman flee the scene in a blue or gray Altima.

The police report indicates that the family inside of the house at the time of the shooting -a woman, her boyfriend, and their child- hid in the bathroom to protect themselves while a slew of bullets pummeled their home.

As Baker Police carried out their investigation, eyewitness accounts led them to question Nicholas.

Authorities say while the 21-year-old was being interviewed by police, he was asked when he'd last operated a handgun, and he responded by saying, "About a month ago."

But officials say when representatives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Crime Unit arrived and performed a GSR Gun Shot Residue Test, Nicholas tested positive for gun shot residue on both of his hands.

According to an official report, when informed of the test results, Nicholas said, "he had nothing to say but he hasn't shot a weapon despite the test showing positive."

After further questioning, police arrested Nicholas in connection with the shooting.

He was booked into jail on a bond amount of $180,000.