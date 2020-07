Baker announces free coronavirus testing available Friday

BAKER - Free coronavirus testing will be available in the city of Baker Friday morning.

City officials announced the testing site will open at Advantage Charter School along Plank Road at 9 a.m. and stay open till noon. Anyone who doesn't pre-register for a test can register on site until 11 a.m.

Pre-registration packets will be available at city hall.

You can read the full announcement here.