Back-to-school week continues with first day of class for Ascension Parish students

4 weeks 2 days 8 hours ago Monday, August 09 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

The week of August 9 marks an exciting time for K-12 students across south Louisiana as they take on the first day of a new school year. 

On Tuesday, educators in Ascension Parish began welcoming students back to class after summer vacation.

Monday concluded with a successful first day for campuses in Pointe Coupee Parish, both Feliciana Parishes, Baker, and Zachary Community Schools. Now, Ascension Parish is looking forward to a similarly smooth start to the school year.

David Alexander, Superintendent of Ascension Public Schools, expressed confidence in local students in a recent post on the District's Facebook page.

He highlighted the results of their hard work throughout the pandemic, saying: "Ascension Public Schools, along with Central and Zachary, led the state in the percentage of students who achieved Mastery and Advanced in all grades and all subjects at 48%... While looking at high school performance metrics, we are happy to report that the graduation rate for Ascension Public Schools grew from 88.7% in 2019 to 91.1% in 2020, far surpassing the state average of 84%."

With these high standards in mind, Ascension's school officials are eager to see in-person classes begin.

So, in the early morning hours, crowds of students are making their way back to campus carrying brand new notebooks and wearing backpacks that have yet to be broken in.

The first thing an onlooker would note, however, is that the majority of these students are also wearing masks. 

The face coverings serve as a reminder that the pandemic remains ongoing and caution is necessary as students, teachers, and staff move about their day on campus. 

That's why local education leaders have implemented COVID-related safety policies for everyone on school grounds to follow.

Measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing are just two of a host of updated COVID-safety regulations that some schools have applied.

Despite the challenge of adjusting to virus-related safety regulations, the first day of school is still a happy time for many students and their families. 

Along those lines, parents of K-12 students in the WBRZ viewing area are using the hashtag #Back2SchoolWBRZ to share first day of school pictures, videos, and memorable 'back to school' moments.

 

As the week continues, parents in school districts across south Louisiana will continue to relate first-day memories. 

A list of return-to-school dates for various Parishes in the WBRZ viewing area can be found below:

Ascension Parish

First Day of School: Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Website: Ascension Public Schools  

East Baton Rouge Parish

First Day of School: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Website: http://www.ebrschools.org 

East Feliciana Parish

First Day of School: Monday, August 9, 2021

Website: www.efschools.net    

Livingston Parish

First Day of School: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Website: http://www.lpsb.org 

Pointe Coupee Parish

First Day of School: Monday, August 9, 2021

Website: www.pcpsb.net

Tangipahoa Parish

First Day of School: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Website: www.tangischools.org   

West Baton Rouge Parish

First Day of School: Monday, August 9- Tuesday, August 10, 2021 (Half-day, soft opening)

First Full Day For All Students: Wednesday, August 11, 2021 

Website: http://www.wbrschools.net 

West Feliciana Parish

First Day of School: Monday, August 9, 2021 

Website: http://www.wfpsb.org 

Zachary Community Schools

First Day of School: Monday, August 9, 2021

Website: www.zacharyschools.org

