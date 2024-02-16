Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's changed for the Tigers?

BATON ROUGE - After an off-season of getting to bask in the glory of a national championship, the LSU Tigers are back to work at Alex Box Stadium for opening day.

Much has changed since the Tigers last took the mound in Omaha. From the historic 2023 team, 13 Tigers were selected in the 2023 MLB Draft, marking the third-highest draft selection in NCAA history. Among those were LSU greats Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews, Tre Morgan, and Ty Floyd.

Even after losing some star players to the big leagues, the fate of LSU baseball seems to be in good hands as head coach Jay Johnson returns for his third season. By his side are graduate student catcher Hayden Travinski, junior infielder Josh Pearson, junior pitcher Thatcher Hurd, sophomore pitcher Gavin Guidry, and junior third baseman Tommy White.

The Tigers kick off a packed opening weekend against Virginia Military Institute at 2 p.m. and will return to The Box to face Central Arkansas at 1 p.m. on Saturday and VMI again at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The men will close out the opening weekend on Monday at 2 p.m. against Central Arkansas.