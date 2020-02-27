Babysitter accidentally shoots 10-year-old boy in Texas

Photo: CNN

HOUSTON, Tx. - A 10-year-old boy was shot by his babysitter in a Houston apartment Tuesday evening.

A 19-year-old female relative was watching the boy when she found a gun inside the apartment.

CNN says she was posing and taking pictures with the firearm when it went off and hit the boy in the stomach. The female relative told authorities that she did not know the gun was loaded.

The child was transported to a hospital. He was in critical condition but is now in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

According to officials, no charges have been made yet.